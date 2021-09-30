Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SR-Bank Decides to Pay NOK 3.10 Dividend for 2020 (PLX AI) – SR-Bank Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend per share of NOK 3.10 for 2020.Says markets situation, the bank’s solvency and the financial situation in general make it justifiable



