Kongsberg Gruppen Gets NOK 122 Million Contract for F-35 Parts Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 08:36 | | 52 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 08:36 | (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen signs agreements worth NOK 122 million to supply parts for the F-35 Lightning II program.The agreement with Lockheed Martin includes assembly and production of horizontal and vertical tails for more than 50 F-35 aircraft … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen signs agreements worth NOK 122 million to supply parts for the F-35 Lightning II program.The agreement with Lockheed Martin includes assembly and production of horizontal and vertical tails for more than 50 F-35 aircraft … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen signs agreements worth NOK 122 million to supply parts for the F-35 Lightning II program.

The agreement with Lockheed Martin includes assembly and production of horizontal and vertical tails for more than 50 F-35 aircraft in production lots 15-17

The production of these critical parts began back in 2014, and the new order will enable continued production of the parts until 2025, at the KAMS production facility at Kjeller, Norway Kongsberg Gruppen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Kongsberg Gruppen Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer