Sinch to Buy Pathwire at Enterprise Value $1.9 Billion; Also Sells Additional Shares

(PLX AI) – Sinch acquires Pathwire at enterprise value USD 1.9 billion.

Sinch will pay the sellers a cash consideration of USD 925 million and 51 million new shares in Sinch

Sinch intends to call for an extraordinary general meeting to authorize the board of directors to resolve on the issue of the consideration shares for the Pathwire acquisition

Shareholders representing in excess of 48 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Sinch have undertaken to vote in favor

Sinch further intends to resolve on a directed share issue of approximately 40 million shares, equivalent to approximately USD 750 million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Temasek, SeaTown Master Fund, and SB Northstar LP, a fund managed by SB Management, a wholly owned direct subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, alongside certain existing shareholders, have undertaken to subscribe for shares in the directed share issue



