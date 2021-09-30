checkAd

Sinch to Buy Pathwire at Enterprise Value $1.9 Billion; Also Sells Additional Shares

Autor: PLX AI
30.09.2021, 08:34  |  111   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Sinch acquires Pathwire at enterprise value USD 1.9 billion.
  • Sinch will pay the sellers a cash consideration of USD 925 million and 51 million new shares in Sinch
  • Sinch intends to call for an extraordinary general meeting to authorize the board of directors to resolve on the issue of the consideration shares for the Pathwire acquisition
  • Shareholders representing in excess of 48 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Sinch have undertaken to vote in favor
  • Sinch further intends to resolve on a directed share issue of approximately 40 million shares, equivalent to approximately USD 750 million
  • Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Temasek, SeaTown Master Fund, and SB Northstar LP, a fund managed by SB Management, a wholly owned direct subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, alongside certain existing shareholders, have undertaken to subscribe for shares in the directed share issue


