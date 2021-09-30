checkAd

SPIC's Chinese and Turkish employees celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival together

ISTANBUL, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Autumn Festival (Mooncake Festival) is a traditional Chinese day of celebration that evolved from paying homage to the full moon that coincided closest with the beginning of autumn. On this day, the full moon in the sky becomes an object to which those far from home express the longing they feel for their birthplace and the place where they grew up while wishing for the family to reunite and spend the important holiday together. In Turkey, where Eastern and Western civilizations meet, the moon is also an important cultural symbol, conveying happiness and good fortune. To celebrate this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, SPIC's Turkish and Chinese employees in Turkey gathered, to share and experience the traditions of both cultures and celebrate the joy brought about by the event.

Since ancient times, people throughout China have retained the traditions that have been handed down through generations, engaging in folkloric activities such as lighting lanterns, admiring the full moon and eating mooncakes. Coincidentally, Turkey also has a traditional snack that is shaped like a crescent moon, locally known as "moon bun". Much like the Chinese mooncake, it is made of baked dough with a variety of fillings, and is a local favorite.

The moon forms a full circle on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a concept to which much importance is attached in Chinese culture as it denotes the meaning of reunion or getting together. Although SPIC's Chinese employees find themselves far away from their families and hometowns during this key holiday while they work on an overseas project, they can express their longing for home when they look up and see the full moon in the Turkish sky. "This is the third Mid-Autumn Festival I have spent in Turkey, where I have not only grown so much, but also formed important friendships with my Turkish colleagues," said Chen Zhou, currently a member of the team based in SPIC Shanghai Energy Technology Development's Turkish offices and working on the company's local construction project for more than two years. "I wish my family well, and I hope that we can successfully complete the power project as soon as possible. The project that we are working on will help Turkey thrive!"

SPIC Shanghai Electric Power Turkey branch organized a unique traditional Chinese and Turkish poetry reading event on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Turkish employees could feel the homesickness being expressed by their Chinese colleagues when they heard the words of such traditional poems as "Looking up, I find the moon bright; bowing, in homesickness I'm drowned." Through the moving verses of the poems penned by the famous 13th century Turkish folk poet Yunus Emre such as "The heart gives a shelter to friends" and the Chinese staff appreciated Turkey's long history and philosophical tradition.

"As the bright moon shines over the sea, from far away you share this moment with me." The colorful Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations not only strengthened the relationship between SPIC's Chinese and Turkish employees, but also gave the Turkish colleagues an opportunity to learn more about the traditional Chinese culture. The joy of the event can be summed up in a few poetic words: "the moon is full, the mooncake is round, and human relationships are harmonious."

