MBH Corporation PLC builds significantly on 2020 with growth in revenue of 81% in first half of 2021
30.09.2021

Revenues up by 81% to £49.6 million in first half of 2021

EBIT increase by 271% to £3.0 million vs first half of 2020

MBH Corporation now comprises 25 companies across 8 verticals

London, 30 September 2021 - (OTCQX:MBHCF)(FRA:M8H) The Directors of MBH Corporation PLC ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, are pleased to release the results for the half year ended 30 June 2021, highlighting the continued success of the Company's growth and diversification strategy.

For the half-year period, the Company achieved revenue growth of 81% to £49.6 million (1H 2020: £27.4million) and a net profit after tax of £1.9 million. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") increased by 271% to £3.0 million (1H 2020: £0.8 million). The financial figures include the results of 4 companies acquired in 1H 2021, 3k Engineering, Boulder Sausage, 4X Taxis and Intercity Taxis.

Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC: "We are pleased to deliver this strong half-year report and solid growth in both revenue and EBIT. Although various pandemic related lockdowns and restrictions are still in place for the Group's Antipodean and Asian companies, it is worth noting that more than 60% of the revenue and 90% of the EBIT of the Group occurred from April onwards. A telling example of the power of the Group to generate revenue and profits as we slowly emerge from the global pandemic situation"

Solid financial position

The balance sheet of the Group remains strong with a net asset position of £62.7 million as of 30 June 2021. By comparison, as of 31 December 2020 the net asset position was £59.8 million. The net cash position (which includes bank overdrafts) for the first 6 months of 2021 was £6.3 million, an increase of £0.5 million from 31 December 2020. Cash generated from operating activities for 1H2021 was £3.8 million. The total number of shares outstanding as at 30 June 2021 was 73,681,548.