Sinch completes a directed new share issue of approximately 40 million shares raising approximately SEK 6.6 billion

Sinch AB (publ) (“Sinch” or the “Company”) hereby announces the completion of the directed new share issue through the issuance of 40.1 million new shares, for a total consideration of approximately SEK 6,597 million (USD 750 million). The proceeds raised from the directed new share issue will be used to partially fund the acquisition of Pathwire, which was announced concurrently. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), Temasek, SeaTown Master Fund (“SeaTown”), and SB Northstar LP, a fund managed by SB Management, a wholly owned direct subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, alongside certain existing shareholders (“the “Investors”) have subscribed for and committed to subscribe for shares equivalent to SEK 6.6 billion at a price equal to SEK 164.60 per share. This is equivalent to a discount of 0.8% in relation to the market close share price of the Company’s share on 29 September 2021.

As announced in connection with the announcement of the acquisition of Pathwire today, the Investors have undertaken to subscribe for shares equivalent to SEK 6.6 billion at a price equal to SEK 164.60 per share (the “Subscription Price”). The Company’s board of directors has, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 18 May 2021, resolved to issue 18,999,994 new shares, equivalent to SEK 3.13 billion, to the Investors at the Subscription Price. The remaining 21,077,847 shares will be issued to the Investors in December (at the Subscription Price). The Subscription Price has been determined through a negotiation with the Investors.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the directed new share issue to partially finance the acquisition of Pathwire. Sinch has a strong track record of successful acquisitions, and this acquisition continues to build on this successful track record. The acquisition of Pathwire means that Sinch becomes one the very few, global CPaaS providers that can deliver leading quality at scale across all the main digital communications channels which businesses use to engage with their customers.