Doo Group Collaborates With oneZero On Liquidity Clearing

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Group has collaborated with oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology to enhance our liquidity clearing system.

The oneZero infrastructure provides Doo Group with flexible and adaptable trading technology for multi-asset class execution, distribution, and analytics.

This collaboration will enable Doo Group to further optimize its strong liquidity clearing system and elevate the forex ecosystem.

Support Doo Group Liquidity Pools

The oneZero technology will support Doo Group's deep liquidity pools and tailor-made packages designed for institutional clients.

The flexible infrastructure enables Doo Group to manage aggregation and pricing and allows connectivity to third-party platforms with greater ease.

oneZero services will allow Doo Group's existing clientele to expand further as our clients enjoy more competitive market prices and liquidity.

The oneZero EcoSystem also includes international banks and over 200 retail and institutional brokers who distribute liquidity and offer direct access to exchanges and clearing providers. Doo Group will use the company's neutral, end-to-end technology solution for retail brokers.

The oneZero Hub provides access to the FX, CFDs, futures, commodities, cash equities and cryptocurrency markets, while enabling global connectivity from data centres in New York (NY4), Tokyo (TY3) and London (LD4).

Doo Group uses oneZero's system to build and interconnect ECN pools with other ECN pools. Doo Group is planning to connect the London Equinix node through oneZero.

This will enable Doo Group's clients to obtain a fast trade order execution with ultra-low latency.

Doo Group Further Global Growth 

Through the collaboration with oneZero, Doo Group has a more robust, scalable solution and this will be a key driver in furthering global growth, as well as enhancing services and provide for clients.

In addition, it will enable Doo Group to reach a wider client base with a broader range of financial instruments.

oneZero's market-leading technology stands as an extremely competitive and complementary offering to Doo Group dive into a first-class trading experience and accesses the best-in-class standard of trading technology.

For further information, please contact Doo Group via:     
Tel: +852 6701 2091 (Hong Kong)     
Email: marketing@doogroup.com   
Website: www.doogroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639485/20210929_PRNewswire_DG_OneZero.jpg  




