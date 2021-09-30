checkAd

Physitrack Plc (publ): Physitrack Acquires Fysiotest, Enhances Product Offering and Expands Addressable Market

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Physitrack will pay a total cash consideration of SEK 15.0 million upfront for the acquisition, and a further potential aggregate earn-out consideration of SEK 55.0 million over four years subject to stretching growth targets in alignment with Physitrack's being achieved in that period.

Physitrack Plc (publ), a global leader in the global virtual care space, has today completed the acquisition of Sweden-based Fysiotest Europa AB, a Nordic leader in modern occupational health care, physical testing and performance coaching. The acquisition accelerates the enhancement of its offering and boosts revenue streams by leveraging Fysiotest's proven formula at a global scale.

"We are delighted to welcome Fysiotest to the Physitrack group. Now we can further enhance our virtual-first care business line by boosting our expertise and technological edge for prevention and wellness. Fysiotest's uniquely successful methodology for preventative care allows us to take a significant commercial leap forward with employers, insurers and public healthcare providers, who will benefit from improved employee health, staff retention, as well as reduced costly absences", comments Henrik Molin, Physitrack CEO.

Fysiotest - a frontrunner in preventative modern health care

Fysiotest Europa AB focuses on preventative health care through optimised physical testing, training, dietary advice and coaching of workforces, at both an individual and organisational level. The company provides sports science-based experiences with personalised analysis through extensive health evaluations and blood testing, which enables coaching of the individual's needs while setting actionable goals.

"Following this deal we will have the best technology, methodology and in-house team to ensure we can optimise our offering for Physitrack's customers across the globe," continues Henrik Molin.

Fysiotest's founder, Sami Seppänen,is one of Sweden's most reputable elite athlete coaches, notably as the head coach of the Swedish national tennis team. Seppänen developed the company's evidence-based analysis and coaching methodology over decades of working with athletes to optimise their health and performance.

Fysiotest's revenue streams are highly repeating with a sticky customer-base. There is also scope to complement Fysiotest's business model with a subscription model that will provide SaaS-like revenue streams, in line with how Physitrack envisions it will operate across all business lines in the near-term.

