DGAP-News GBC AG: IIF - International Investment Forum on Oktober 14, 2021 // Online Live-Event // Registration Now

DGAP-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
GBC AG: IIF - International Investment Forum on Oktober 14, 2021 // Online Live-Event // Registration Now

30.09.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Hanover/Augsburg, September 30, 2021

 

October 14, 2021: International Investment Forum (IIF) takes off
Top managers from industries of the future offer first-hand information


As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies from the small and midcap segments all over the world with no detours. The speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board members of listed companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors. An overview of the exact schedule and presenting companies can be found at www.ii-forum.com.

"The live format is exciting in several ways. On the one hand, we are creating barrier-free access for all investor groups via digital channels. On the other hand, it provides us with a platform for exciting trends and hidden champions from our international network," says Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH.

Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG: "With this event, we are supplementing our previous capital market conferences with a purely English-language, international format. For years, the trend towards broader as well as diversified international investments of different asset classes has been observed. Participants can now look forward to interesting insights."

The IIF, which starts at 9:45 a.m. on October 14, is organized by GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH. Throughout the day, board members will provide insight into their companies through company presentations and will be available to answer questions. The event will be held via the Zoom video conference platform and is "live only".

Registration to participate is now open at Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg



###


About IIF - International Investment Forum:

IIF - International Investment Forum will take place on October 14, 2021. Ten companies and their CEOs will present their companies and answer investors' questions via Zoom. The event will start at 9:45 am (CEST - Central European Summer Time). The event will end at 18:00 CEST. More information: www.ii-forum.com


About GBC AG (Co-Organizer)

GBC AG has been organizing capital market conferences since 2001. To address the capital market directly, around two thirds of all German issuers from the small and mid-cap sectors have used GBC conferences over the past 20 years. In general, the GBC conference series is aimed primarily at asset managers, fund managers, family offices, analysts and financial journalists.

Press Contact:
Marita Conzelmann
konferenz@gbc-ag.de


About Apaton Finance GmbH (Co-Organizer)

Apaton focuses primarily on growth companies and helps build investor relationships. Partners are located all over the world. When a company is in a transition phase and enters a new market or a growth phase, Apaton becomes active. Apaton's experts create investable visibility in new regions and markets.

Press Contact:
Christoph Zeuch
+49 511 6768 733
press@apaton.com


30.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1237017  30.09.2021 

