Elanders changes the date for the publication of the Quarterly Report January-September 2021 and invites to a Conference Call

Elanders’ Board of Directors has decided to change the publication date of the Quarterly Report January-September 2021 to Friday October 15 at 07:30 CET instead of Thursday October 14 as earlier announced. The publication of the Quarterly Report on October 15, 2021, will be followed by a conference call at 09:30 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

CLICK TO JOIN


Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 13426
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA: +1 929-477-0630

Participant Passcode: 630232  

Agenda
09:20 Conference number is opened
09:30 Presentation of quarterly results
09:50 Q&A
10:30 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

