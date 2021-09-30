checkAd

Clarivate Global Research Report Outlines Rising Impact in Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 09:08  |  58   |   |   

New data on research landscape of 34 countries across South & Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean highlights benefits of an EU-style regional collaborative research organization

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released a report which examines the research landscape of a diverse region of 34 countries, across South and Central America, Mexico and the islands of the Caribbean, over four decades since 1981.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

In the latest Global Research Report, Latin America: South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate identify a complex research landscape and refer to the potential benefit of a regional research organization to enable further research growth, training and capacity to tackle common challenges.

Key findings:

  • The number of academic research papers indexed in the Web of Science has grown more rapidly for the region than for most of the rest of the world. More than three-quarters of the region's research is from South America.
  • From 2016 to 2020, five countries published more than 25,000 papers, another 12 published between 1,000 and 10,000 papers, and the other 17 countries published fewer than 200 papers per year on average. Brazil is by far the largest research producer and 10 of the 34 countries, including Cuba and Mexico, account for more than three-quarters of regional output.
  • The analysis reveals that regional collaboration is uniformly low, approaching just 10% of collaboration in Nicaragua and Bolivia, while Brazil is the most collaborative country within the region.
  • International research output is significant and increasing - the United States, Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are collaborating with all the major economies in the region, but particular interest comes from Mainland China, where collaboration with Latin America is rising at twice that of other major countries.
  • As output has grown, research subject diversity has risen in most of the larger countries, driven by international collaboration. Areas of particular regional strength, identified through analysis of journal use and citation topic modeling, include life and environmental sciences, tropical medicine, astronomy, education and romance literature.
  • The report also finds that language is an important regional factor. With growing international collaboration, the benefits of enabling access of research findings to a global network of researchers is beneficial to both writer and reader. Comparison between the numbers of papers in the English, Portuguese and Spanish languages in the Web of Science and in the regional SciELO Citation Index produces a similar language balance, although SciELO has fewer internationally collaborative papers in English. A fall is evident in the number of papers authored in Portuguese, and English has become the dominant 'lingua americana' of science as researchers in Brazil increasingly seek to publish in English-language journals.
  • Open access (OA) is a successful and expanding part of regional publication patterns, but citation rates of OA papers are not yet as high as in other regions.

Jonathan Adams, Chief Scientist at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate said: "Our report demonstrates there are many challenges, common to many countries. It is therefore most concerning that research collaboration within the region remains extremely low. There are significant potential benefits for the creation of a regional research organization to enable further research growth, training and capacity building to tackle common challenges across the region. The European research framework has undoubtedly boosted achievement and is a model that could work equally well in Latin America."

Seite 1 von 2
Clarivate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarivate Global Research Report Outlines Rising Impact in Latin America New data on research landscape of 34 countries across South & Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean highlights benefits of an EU-style regional collaborative research organization LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - Credit Facility Maturity Extension
Lucerne Capital Management Encourages Continued Share Buybacks At Intertrust
Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - ...
Rising Demand For Lactic Acid From Cosmetics And Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Robust Revenue Growth Of Lactic Acid Market: Reports And Data
Fiber Laser Market Worth $4,765.43 million by 2028, Rising Demand for Fiber Lasers in Cutting ...
Sedana Medical presents at ESICM
ANICAV: Nature's Pearls, Canned Legumes From Europe are Super High in Protein, Fibres and Vitamines
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New Demand Sensing AI Capabilities to Accelerate Material Flow Amidst ...
Titel
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement with Poly Film Investment Corporation to Further ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Clarivate Announces Secondary Ordinary Share Offering
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
08.09.21Clarivate to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 15, 2021
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen