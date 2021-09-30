DGAP-Adhoc Northern Data Publishes Preliminary IFRS Figures for 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
AD HOC
Northern Data Publishes Preliminary IFRS Figures for 2020
Frankfurt am Main - 30 September 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5) publishes preliminary IFRS figures for 2020 (unaudited figures) today.
- The preliminary IFRS figures for 2020 show revenues of EUR 16.4 million and EBITDA of EUR -12.3 million.
- In the financial year 2020, material agreements were concluded with Bitfield N.V. and Decentric B.V. respectively. No material revenue generated thereunder can be accounted for in the financial year 2020. As a result of the acquisition of Bitfield N.V. and Decentric B.V. in August and September 2021, these agreements are also not expected to lead to the recognition of revenue in the financial year 2021.
- The operating profitability of the two acquired companies expected to be generated after the acquisition date significantly contributes to the 2021 guidance.
- The amount of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2020 was EUR 73.9 million and amounts to approximately EUR 312 million at the end of September 2021, partly due to the sale of the majority of the Riot shares, which the company received as consideration for the sale of Whinstone US, Inc.
- The forecast for 2021 includes revenues of EUR 180 - 220 million and EBITDA of EUR 100 - 125 million.
- Management expects the rollout of ASIC-Miners to accelerate until the end of 2022, totaling in approximately 110,000 devices and thus up to 10 exahashes.
Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989
