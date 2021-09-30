DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Northern Data publishes corporate strategy as part of the presentation of preliminary IFRS figures for 2020 and sees itself well positioned for the future 30.09.2021 / 09:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Northern Data publishes corporate strategy as part of the presentation of preliminary IFRS figures for 2020 and sees itself well positioned for the future



Frankfurt am Main - 30 September 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today published its preliminary IFRS figures for 2020.

At the same time, Northern Data also publishes a comprehensive strategy presentation, which is made available on the Investor Relations website: https://northerndata.de/ir/.



About Northern Data:

We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

