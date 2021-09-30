checkAd

Cantourage partners with FarmaGrowers to bring the first South African medical cannabis to Germany

  • Cantourage and FarmaGrowers have signed an agreement in order to bring new, innovative genetics to the EU medical markets 
  • New South African product is cultivated with use of sophisticated sensor-driven, soil-free plant growth system leading to efficient and consistent production of highly potent genetics
  • FarmaGrowers will be onboarded on Cantourage's Fast Track Access Platform and first products are expected to be in German pharmacies by the end of the year

BERLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European medical cannabis leaders Cantourage and South Africa-based farming enterprise FarmaGrowers have today confirmed an agreement to supply South African medical cannabis dried flower products to German pharmacies.

Cantourage partners with FarmaGrowers to bring the first South African medical cannabis to Germany

The agreement means that Germany's growing number of currently more than 128,0001 patients will now have access to South African medical cannabis dried flower products for the first time.

Since June 2021, Cantourage has used its Fast Track Access Platform to introduce medical cannabis strains from both Jamaica and Uruguay to German pharmacies. The platform involves use of a proprietary large-scale process to reduce microbial load of imported cannabis without the use of irradiation – thereby securing continuous product supply while maintaining the natural terpene profile of the medical cannabis products.

The new South African product is cultivated in FarmaGrowers' controlled-environment indoor facilities, created by South African crop management supplier GreenZone. FarmaGrowers further enhances its medical cannabis production through the application of AEtrium, a sensor-driven, soil-free plant growth system from Californian agricultural supplier AEssense Corporation.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, commented: "Our partnership with FarmaGrowers is a really key milestone and Cantourage is proud to be able to bring African medical cannabis to Germany. We have been working hard since the launch of our new platform in June to ensure that the European market can be quickly opened up to new types of products that can potentially offer new and broader benefits to patients in Germany and throughout the EU. We would like to thank NICE Partners for helping to establish our partnership with FarmaGrowers."

Mario Marais, Executive Director and co-founder of FarmaGrowers, added: "FarmaGrowers has worked exceptionally hard over the past few years to develop high-quality medical cannabis using sustainable cultivation methods. We are extremely excited to be able to bring these products to patients and pharmacies in Europe thanks to our collaboration with Cantourage. We look forward to strengthening the relationship and helping to ensure that growing numbers of patients throughout Germany can have their needs met with product from South Africa".

Established in 2019 in Brits, a rural town in the South African province of North West, family-owned FarmaGrowers specializes in the cultivation, manufacture and export of medicinal cannabis. FarmaGrowers leverages South Africa's mild, sunny, seasonal climate and high average daily hours of sunlight to produce high-quality and environmentally sustainable medical cannabis.

1Source: Prohibition Partners website, 5 March 2021 https://prohibitionpartners.com/2021/03/05/german-government-answers-medical-cannabis-questions/

About Cantourage GmbH

Cantourage is a leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Dr Florian Holzapfel, Norman Ruchholtz and Patrick Hoffman. Cantourage enables producers from across the world to bring their product into the growing and profitable European market more quickly and cheaply, while guaranteeing and further developing highest European quality standards. It offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts and Dronabinol.

About FarmaGrowers

A large family-owned vegetable farming enterprise located in Brits, South Africa. FarmaGrowers is now also a globally certified GMP and GACP production supplier of medicinal cannabis for global customers. FarmaGrowers' introduction video is available here. For more information, visit: www.farmagrowers.co.za

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639678/Cantourage_FarmaGrowers.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639679/Cantourage_FarmaGrowers_Logo.jpg

Cantourage FarmaGrowers Logo




