Oza-1 Well Re-Entry and Testing Update

During the initial flow testing of the L2.4 sand, the zone produced at multiple choke settings ranging from 16/64 inch to 28/64 inch over the 25 hour testing period. The L2.4 sand is the intermediate of the three target zones of the re-entry program on the Oza-1 well and has 24 feet of gross hydrocarbon pay thickness. The testing of the L2.4 sand yielded a flow rate of 10.3 mmscfpd of natural gas of 0.58 specific gravity (“SG”, air being 1.0) on a 28/64 inch choke setting and flowing tubing head pressure of 2,250 psig during the last three hour period of the five hour flow test at this choke setting. In all tests there was zero basic sediment and water (“BS&W”). The SG being 0.58 indicates the potential for significant condensate yield and other Natural Gas Liquids (“NGLs”), which will form part of the Company’s gas commercialization strategy. With the regional gas pipeline infrastructure network within five kilometers of the field, the Company is excited for the opportunities the gas zone will present for the joint venture to participate in Nigeria’s transformational gas utilization initiatives.

During the initial flow testing of the L2.2 sand, the zone produced at multiple choke settings ranging from 16/64 to 28/64 inch over the 46 hour initial test period. The initial testing resulted in a flow rate of 1,361 bopd of 20 degree API sweet crude oil on a 28/64 inch choke setting and flowing tubing head pressure of 346 psig during the highest rolling average three hour period of the test at this choke setting. In all tests there was zero BS&W and an average gas oil ratio (“GOR”) below 150 mcf/bbl. The L2.2 sand is the shallowest target zone in the well, with 20 feet of gross hydrocarbon pay thickness.