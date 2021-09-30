FAR Resources Ltd. Announces $300,000 Grant Awarded From the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF)

The funds will advance the ongoing 2021-2022 field exploration program that was most recently initiated in August, and which resulted in the discovery of new lithium bearing pegmatites on the Jean Lake property. The Jean Lake Property adjoins FAR's Zoro Lithium Property on the southwest and is adjacent to Snow Lake Resources Project which includes the Sherritt Gordon and Grass River pegmatites and the Thompson Brothers lithium-bearing pegmatite with a recently announced historic (JORC-compliant) indicated mineral resource of 9.08 million tonnes @ 1% lithium oxide based on a 0.3% cut-off.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved for a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The funds will support the 2021 exploration program and advance its 100% owned Zoro lithium and Jean Lake lithium-gold exploration option properties located in the Snow Lake area of the mining friendly province of Manitoba.

Ongoing exploration on the Company’s Snow Lake properties will include focused prospecting, trench mucking, outcrop stripping, surficial geochemical surveys and drone-assisted geophysical surveys, surficial geochemical and drone-assisted magnetic and LIDAR surveys. Recent and historical databases will be integrated with and underpin the planned drone-assisted magnetometer and LIDAR survey on the Jean Lake property and a 10-hole 1500 metre drill program on the Zoro property.

The MMDF was launched by the Government of Manitoba in August 2020 with the specific goal of jump-starting mineral and economic development initiatives throughout the province. The MMDF is administered through the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and aims to support new economic development opportunities that capitalize on existing assets and infrastructure across Manitoba.

John Gammack, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to receive this support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund as we advance our Snow Lake projects towards discovery. Historic and current base and precious metal mining and developing battery metal projects have provided employment and economic development opportunities in the Snow Lake region. With this assistance from the MMDF and the Government of Manitoba, FAR Resources will contribute to the growth and prosperity to Snow Lake and nearby communities. The top 10 battery manufacturing plants are currently in China and as Europe and North America are looking to reduce their reliance to Asia, they are looking towards a domestic supply and for companies and battery metal suppliers who can provide critical battery metals and manufacture batteries locally.”