H&M Rises as Q3 Margins Beat Expectations: Analysts
(PLX AI) – H&M shares rose 2% in early trading after the company reported Q3 margins above expectations. Q3 gross margin was 53.2%, above consensus of 51.5%, while EBIT margin was 11.3%The company posted clearly double-digit operating margins, …
- (PLX AI) – H&M shares rose 2% in early trading after the company reported Q3 margins above expectations.
- Q3 gross margin was 53.2%, above consensus of 51.5%, while EBIT margin was 11.3%
- The company posted clearly double-digit operating margins, supported by a strong gross margin, SEB analysts said
- Consensus needs to come up by at least 10% for 2022: SEB
