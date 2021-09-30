Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

H&M Rises as Q3 Margins Beat Expectations: Analysts (PLX AI) – H&M shares rose 2% in early trading after the company reported Q3 margins above expectations. Q3 gross margin was 53.2%, above consensus of 51.5%, while EBIT margin was 11.3%The company posted clearly double-digit operating margins, …



