checkAd

DGAP-News SPORTTOTAL AG:

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 09:35  |  99   |   |   

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SPORTTOTAL AG:

30.09.2021 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 

30.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1237040

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1237040  30.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237040&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSPORTTOTAL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: WIGE-MEDIA mit - 1.873 Mio. Euro bilanziell überschuldet.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SPORTTOTAL AG: DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results SPORTTOTAL AG: 30.09.2021 / 09:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   30.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Leadership Change in the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:58 UhrDGAP-News: SPORTOTTAL AG: Year-on-year improvement in result
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Verbessertes Ergebnis im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: AMATEURSPORT LIVE ERLEBEN MIT SPORTTOTAL UND TELEKOM
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten