DGAP-News OTRS AG publishes half-year report 2021: Double-digit growth rates in revenue and earnings

OTRS AG publishes half-year report 2021: Double-digit growth rates in revenue and earnings

OTRS AG publishes half-year report 2021: Double-digit growth rates in revenue and earnings

- EBITDA increases by 38% to EUR 1,451 thousand (H1 2020: EUR 1,053 thousand)

- Clear focus on sustainable digitization trends secures success

Oberursel, September 30, 2021: OTRS AG (ISIN: DE000A0S9R37) today published its half-year report 2021.

OTRS AG, the manufacturer and world's largest service provider for the service management suite OTRS, continues to vigorously pursue its growth path and leverages the dynamic developments of the previous year. As before, the Corona pandemic had an impact on business development in the reporting period. Nevertheless, the company succeeded in achieving double-digit growth rates in terms of revenue and earnings.

The consistent alignment of the company and product strategy with sustainable trends in digitalization, such as personalization and cloud computing, are clearly having an effect. With OTRS 8 and STORM powered by OTRS, OTRS AG serves a continuously increasing demand for innovative software and IT security solutions.

Consequently, revenues increased by 10.2% to EUR 5,247 thousand in the first half of 2021, compared with EUR 4,762 thousand in the same period of the previous year. With a total share of 88.5% of total revenues, recurring revenues remain at a high level. In the same period of the previous year, they accounted for 90.9%. The slight decrease results from a disproportionate increase in other revenues from EUR 424 thousand in the first half of 2020 to EUR 594 thousand in the reporting period.

The adopted strategy of relying increasingly on recurring revenue sources continues to prove to be the right one and forward-looking. On the one hand, OTRS AG achieves greater planning security in this way, and on the other hand, the business can be scaled better.

OTRS AG also recorded a double-digit growth rate in operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), with an increase of 37.8% from EUR 1,053 thousand in the first half of the previous year to EUR 1,451 thousand in the reporting period. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also improved significantly to EUR 1,108 thousand in the first half of 2021, compared to EUR 802 thousand in the prior-year period. Cash flow from operating activities more than doubled year-on-year to EUR 1,145 thousand as of June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020: EUR 517 thousand).

