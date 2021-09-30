checkAd

SPI’s EdisonFuture Subsidiary Accelerates RideZoomers Electric Scooter Rollout with Addition of New Amazon Store

Autor: Accesswire
SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that RideZoomers, Inc. ("RideZoomers"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, launches a new Amazon Store to accelerate sales of its Zoomer and Zoomer 2 electric scooter models.

"RideZoomers' revamped customer service and inventory management systems, along with new product line expansions, have significantly strengthened its foundation for accelerated growth moving forward. I am extremely proud of our team's rapid execution on these initiatives since acquiring RideZoomers in July of this year," commented Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "Now in addition to our in-house direct-to-consumer sales programs, we believe the new Amazon Store fast-track sales growth as we reach an even wider audience of potential buyers."

Established in Seattle in 2019 as a scooter-sharing startup, RideZoomers pivoted to a direct-to-consumer and hardware business model in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. SPI's EdisonFuture acquired the assets of RideZoomers in July 2021.

The Zoomer model boasts some of the highest caliber stats in its category. With a 60v 2,000W rear hub motor, 1200W battery for over an hour of continuous ride time, and 30mph top speed, it's an incredible ride with thrilling performance. The Zoomer 2, first launched in September 2021, builds on the widely successful Zoomer model. Learn more at https://ridezoomers.com/.

The electric scooter market is expected to reach $644.5 billion globally by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.4%, according to a June 2021 report from Meticulous Research.

About RideZoomers

RideZoomers, Inc., is a premium, all electric, long range scooter provider, designed from the ground up with safety in mind, serving customers of nearly every shape and size with a variety of products. The Zoomer is built from the ground up to offer an exceptional riding experience with a 30mph top speed and over 30 miles of range for a charge. Zoomers also offer a wide range of accessories to fit the lifestyle needs of any customer, including front baskets, rear cargo racks, golf bag carriers and more.

