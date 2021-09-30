checkAd

Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half

Autor: PLX AI
30.09.2021, 09:42  |  143   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nel faces delayed revenues and lower margins, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their price target for the stock in half. Revenues are pushed out as short-term order inflow is affected by the pandemic, while margins are coming down due to …

  • (PLX AI) – Nel faces delayed revenues and lower margins, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their price target for the stock in half.
  • Revenues are pushed out as short-term order inflow is affected by the pandemic, while margins are coming down due to increased raw material costs and operating expenses, Carnegie said
  • These effects will hit harder than the consensus assumes, the analysts said
  • Price target cut to NOK 14 from NOK 30, with recommendation remaining hold
  • Long term, the hydrogen market remains in an upcoming mega-trend with Nel in pole position, but the inflection point is pushed back in time, and the share price could swing either way in the short term, the analysts said
  • Nel was down slightly in early trading on Thursday at NOK 13.71


NEL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half (PLX AI) – Nel faces delayed revenues and lower margins, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their price target for the stock in half. Revenues are pushed out as short-term order inflow is affected by the pandemic, while margins are coming down due to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects
ProSiebenSat.1 Subsidiary NuCom Group Sells Amorelie Stake to EQOM Group
Randstad Buys Cella Inc., Enterprise Value EUR 112 Million
BMW Raises Automotive Segment EBIT Margin Guidance
Paradox Interactive Cancels Games, Writes Down SEK 135 Million in Q3
Lundbeck Wins Trintellix Patent Case in U.S. Court
Bayer’s Gadovist (Gadobutrol) at a Reduced Dose Demonstrates Non-Inferiority Compared to a ...
Credit Agricole Confirms Talks to Sell Moroccan Subsidiary
Meltwater Sees Strong Demand For Social Product; Updates Revenue Guidance
Titel
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Station Order in France
Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
Meyer Burger Plans 400 MW Solar Module Factory in U.S.
RWE to Explore Hydrogen Projects in Slovakia with EP Infrastructure, Eustream, NAFTA
ArcelorMittal Agrees to EUR 1.1 Billion Decarbonization Project at Gent Plant
Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:36 UhrNel ASA Aktie: Kommt die Bodenbildung jetzt?
4investors | Kommentare
08:21 UhrLYNX: Nel ASA: Eine weitere Niederlage für die Bullen
LYNX Broker | Weitere Nachrichten
08:21 UhrLYNX: Nel ASA: Eine weitere Niederlage für die Bullen
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
05:08 UhrWasserstoff & Gas: Royal Helium, Gazprom, Nel – Jetzt lohnt sich wieder ein Blick!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
30.09.21Nel ASA Aktie: Börsen-Liebling kommt nicht „in die Pötte” - was nun?
4investors | Kommentare
30.09.21Riesenschritt!: Paukenschlag - Antrag für erste Wasserstofftankstellen eingereicht!
F1RST MARKETING | Kommentare
Anzeige
30.09.21Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Station Order in Sweden
PLX AI | Analysen
29.09.21Plug Power: Noch fehlt der Mut!
Index- und Devisentrends | Kommentare
28.09.21Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Station Order in France
PLX AI | Analysen
27.09.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Lufthansa, BioNTech & Nel
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte