Nel Faces Delayed Revenues, Lower Margins, Carnegie Says, Cutting Price Target in Half Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 09:42 | | 143 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 09:42 | (PLX AI) – Nel faces delayed revenues and lower margins, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their price target for the stock in half.

Revenues are pushed out as short-term order inflow is affected by the pandemic, while margins are coming down due to increased raw material costs and operating expenses, Carnegie said

These effects will hit harder than the consensus assumes, the analysts said

Price target cut to NOK 14 from NOK 30, with recommendation remaining hold

Long term, the hydrogen market remains in an upcoming mega-trend with Nel in pole position, but the inflection point is pushed back in time, and the share price could swing either way in the short term, the analysts said

Nel was down slightly in early trading on Thursday at NOK 13.71



