checkAd

Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2021 Interim Report on October 21, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 10:00  |  51   |   |   

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 30.9.2021 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2021 Interim Report on October 21, 2021

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 2021 Interim Report on Thursday October 21, 2021 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

Teleconference

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined webcast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 Finnish time. Huhtamaki´s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The event will be followed by a question and answer session. The event will be held in English, it can be followed real-time at:

https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2021-q3-results

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 85664 2651
UK: +44 333 300 08 04
US: +1 631 913 14 22

Confirmation code for the call is 85239739#

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Iina Mailas, Manager, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7071

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that are approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 84 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,700 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2021 Interim Report on October 21, 2021 HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 30.9.2021 AT 11:00 Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2021 Interim Report on October 21, 2021 Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 2021 Interim Report on Thursday October 21, 2021 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
RoodMicrotec: Urteile seitens des Berufungsgerichts bestätigt
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:45 UhrEndeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11:43 UhrBitcoin, Gold, Silber – kaufen oder nicht?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
09:38 UhrVideoausblick: Abverkauf - aber (noch) keine Panik!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
08:14 UhrTagesausblick-Livestream: DAX: Bricht die 200-Tage-Linie?
CMC TV | Kommentare
07:32 UhrTechnical Trading: Gold kurzfristig Long
René Wolfram | Chartanalysen
01:23 UhrPatriot Battery Metals Comments on Recent Market Activity
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
00:47 UhrsmartShift erreicht die SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21Melior Enters Into Further Standstill Amending Agreement and Extended Promissory Note, Receives Conditional Approval of RTO
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 10, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten