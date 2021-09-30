DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel AKASOL AG: Jörg Reinhardt named new Chief Financial Officer of AKASOL AG 30.09.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Darmstadt, September 30, 2021 - AKASOL AG has appointed Jörg Reinhardt as a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective October 1, 2021. He succeeds Carsten Bovenschen, who is stepping down from the Board at his own request as of September 30, 2021.

In his role, Jörg Reinhardt will be responsible for the areas of Finance, Human Resources, Investor Relations, Legal and General Administration. He had previously been with BorgWarner Inc., the US headquartered automotive supplier, for over 18 years, until 2019 as Finance Director at the Kirchheimbolanden, Germany plant. Reinhardt was also responsible for the finance department of the Turbo Systems business in Europe and South America.

"With Jörg Reinhardt, we are gaining an experienced financial expert with a long track record in the automotive industry. We are very much looking forward to the professional cooperation with him," said Dr. Christoph Reimnitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AKASOL AG.

Carsten Bovenschen will resign from the Management Board of AKASOL AG at his own request already as of September 30, 2021, to take on new professional challenges. He has been a member of the Management Board of AKASOL AG since the beginning of 2019 and has played a key role in shaping the company over the past few years.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to Carsten Bovenschen for his outstanding service to AKASOL AG. In his almost three years as a member of the Management Board, he has not only helped drive AKASOL's dynamic growth, but was also instrumental in the successful acquisition by BorgWarner," stated Dr. Christoph Reimnitz.

"On behalf of our company and all our employees, I wish Carsten all the best for his personal and professional future," added Sven Schulz, CEO of AKASOL AG.



Contact, Corporate Communications:

AKASOL AG

Morvyn Lipinski

Telephone: +49 (0) 6151 800500 - 440

e-mail: morvyn.lipinski@akasol.com



About AKASOL:

AKASOL is a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-energy and high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for use in buses, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and industrial vehicles, as well as in ships and boats. With 30 years of experience, AKASOL is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of lithium-ion battery systems for commercial applications. Shares of AKASOL AG stock have been traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 29, 2018.

