Vestas Gets 151 MW Wind Turbine Order in Canada
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 151 MW order from Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) to power the Lanfine Wind farm in Alberta, Canada. This order consists of 35 V150-4.2 MW turbines, delivered in 4.3 MW operating modeThe order includes …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 151 MW order from Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) to power the Lanfine Wind farm in Alberta, Canada.
- This order consists of 35 V150-4.2 MW turbines, delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode
- The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
