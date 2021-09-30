Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 151 MW Wind Turbine Order in Canada (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 151 MW order from Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) to power the Lanfine Wind farm in Alberta, Canada. This order consists of 35 V150-4.2 MW turbines, delivered in 4.3 MW operating modeThe order includes …



