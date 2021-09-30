New Energy Transitions Commission Briefing Paper - Six Actions to Limit Global Warming to 1.5°C

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) today set out

the actions which nations and companies could take during the 2020s to deliver

the Paris agreement and limit global warming to 1.5°C.



Current national decarbonisation pledges (known as Nationally Determined

Contributions, or NDCs), made as part of the Paris climate accord, fall far

short of those needed to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5°C above

pre-industrial levels. An additional 17-20 Gt of CO2 reductions and a 40%

reduction in methane emissions would be needed to achieve that objective. But

the ETC's report Keeping 1.5°C Alive: Closing the Gap in the 2020s , describes

technologically feasible actions which could close that gap to a 1.5°C pathway

and which could be catalyzed by agreements at the upcoming COP26 climate summit

in November in Glasgow.







support green economic development; and all of them could be given impetus at

COP26 via commitments from leading countries and companies, without the need for

comprehensive international agreement. But two high priority actions - ending

deforestation and reducing emissions from existing coal plants - will need to be

supported by climate finance flows from rich developed countries.



The recommendations cover six areas: cutting methane emissions, ending

deforestation and other nature-based solutions, moving faster beyond coal,

accelerating road transport electrification, decarbonising key industrial and

other "harder to abate" sectors, and achieving improvements in energy

efficiency.



"To keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees alive, the world

must act now to halve emissions over the next decade, and work towards net zero

by the middle of the century," said COP26 President-Designate, Alok Sharma.

"This report sets out a clear and credible action plan of achievable emissions

to get us on a 1.5 degree pathway. Ahead of COP26, we urge all countries to

submit enhanced plans to reduce emissions and take action on coal, cars, trees

and methane."



"Current national commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are a useful

step forward but far from sufficient to limit global warming to an acceptable

level," commented Adair Turner, Chair of the Energy Transitions Commission. "But

we have the technologies to achieve far faster reductions, often at nil or low

cost, and this report shows how. And much of what needs to be done does not

require comprehensive international agreements, but can be driven forward by

coalitions of leading countries and companies. COP26 must be the catalyst to

seizing this opportunity."

