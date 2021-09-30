checkAd

New Energy Transitions Commission Briefing Paper - Six Actions to Limit Global Warming to 1.5°C

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) today set out
the actions which nations and companies could take during the 2020s to deliver
the Paris agreement and limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Current national decarbonisation pledges (known as Nationally Determined
Contributions, or NDCs), made as part of the Paris climate accord, fall far
short of those needed to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5°C above
pre-industrial levels. An additional 17-20 Gt of CO2 reductions and a 40%
reduction in methane emissions would be needed to achieve that objective. But
the ETC's report Keeping 1.5°C Alive: Closing the Gap in the 2020s , describes
technologically feasible actions which could close that gap to a 1.5°C pathway
and which could be catalyzed by agreements at the upcoming COP26 climate summit
in November in Glasgow.

Many of the actions entail minimal cost and would spur further innovation and
support green economic development; and all of them could be given impetus at
COP26 via commitments from leading countries and companies, without the need for
comprehensive international agreement. But two high priority actions - ending
deforestation and reducing emissions from existing coal plants - will need to be
supported by climate finance flows from rich developed countries.

The recommendations cover six areas: cutting methane emissions, ending
deforestation and other nature-based solutions, moving faster beyond coal,
accelerating road transport electrification, decarbonising key industrial and
other "harder to abate" sectors, and achieving improvements in energy
efficiency.

"To keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees alive, the world
must act now to halve emissions over the next decade, and work towards net zero
by the middle of the century," said COP26 President-Designate, Alok Sharma.
"This report sets out a clear and credible action plan of achievable emissions
to get us on a 1.5 degree pathway. Ahead of COP26, we urge all countries to
submit enhanced plans to reduce emissions and take action on coal, cars, trees
and methane."

"Current national commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are a useful
step forward but far from sufficient to limit global warming to an acceptable
level," commented Adair Turner, Chair of the Energy Transitions Commission. "But
we have the technologies to achieve far faster reductions, often at nil or low
cost, and this report shows how. And much of what needs to be done does not
require comprehensive international agreements, but can be driven forward by
coalitions of leading countries and companies. COP26 must be the catalyst to
seizing this opportunity."
Wertpapier


