AlzeCure Presents at Vator Healthcare Innovation Summit on October 7

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company is participating at the Vator Healthcare Innovation Summit at Epicenter Stockholm on October 7 at 10:20 CEST, where CEO Martin Jönsson will present the company's latest developments. The presentation will be live streamed and held in English. Register for the event at: https://vatorsecurities.se/event/vator-securities-healthcare-innovatio .... The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/.