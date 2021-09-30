Subsea 7 Rises Over 3% as Major Contract Confirms Order Momentum, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 10:10 | | 67 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 10:10 | (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 shares rose more than 3% in morning trading after the company announced last night a major contract exceeding $750 million.Subsea 7 didn't provide many details, but analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux believe this contract will … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 shares rose more than 3% in morning trading after the company announced last night a major contract exceeding $750 million.Subsea 7 didn't provide many details, but analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux believe this contract will … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 shares rose more than 3% in morning trading after the company announced last night a major contract exceeding $750 million.

Subsea 7 didn't provide many details, but analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux believe this contract will contribute to the result in 2022

Order intake is close to $4.2 billion so far this year and should get close to $5 billion by the end of the year, Kepler said

Kepler reiterated a buy recommendation on Subsea 7, with price target NOK 120

Subsea 7 has the potential for order intake of $2 billion in Q4, with strong momentum continuing over the coming quarters, SEB said

SEB rates Subsea 7 buy, with price target NOK 90



