SimCorp Best Performer in Denmark after SEB Upgrade

(PLX AI) – SimCorp was the best performing blue-chip stock in Denmark today after SEB upgraded the company to hold from sell.

SimCorp was up 2.5% at mid-morning

SEB upgraded SimCorp after the stock fell about 10% in the last couple of months

Market worries about SimCorp's ability to upsell to existing clients are already reflected in the stock price now, SEB said

While the company may struggle to meet its revenue targets, it should be able to continue to increase its profit margins, the analysts said, maintaining a price target of DKK 775



