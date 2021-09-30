SimCorp Best Performer in Denmark after SEB Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – SimCorp was the best performing blue-chip stock in Denmark today after SEB upgraded the company to hold from sell.
- SimCorp was up 2.5% at mid-morning
- SEB upgraded SimCorp after the stock fell about 10% in the last couple of months
- Market worries about SimCorp's ability to upsell to existing clients are already reflected in the stock price now, SEB said
- While the company may struggle to meet its revenue targets, it should be able to continue to increase its profit margins, the analysts said, maintaining a price target of DKK 775
