Aker BP Rises as SEB Boosts Price Target as Top Nordic Pick

(PLX AI) – Aker BP rises more than 2% after SEB increased its price target on the stock and continued to view it as the top large-cap energy pick in the Nordics.

Price target raised to NOK 325 from NOK 300

Higher oil & gas prices should mean strong cash generation for Aker BP in the third quarter, SEB said

