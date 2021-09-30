Vestas Gets 63 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured an order for two undisclosed wind projects in the U.S. totalling 63 MW.
- The order consists of 15 V117-4.2 MW turbines, with eight turbines at one project and seven turbines at the other project
- For both projects, Vestas deliver supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
