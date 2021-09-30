checkAd

Luxury Watches as an Investment Commodity? Chrono24 Tips Off Timepieces that Perform Better than Top Stocks

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 10:52  |  80   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 30.09.2021 / 10:52

Luxury Watches as an Investment Commodity?: Chrono24 Tips Off Timepieces that Perform Better than Top Stocks
 

Karlsruhe, Germany (September 30, 2021): Consumer inflation is higher than it has been in the past decade. According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, alternative forms of investment continue to gain acceptance, and the world's leading online marketplace for luxury watches, Chrono24, contends that it is trading one of these commodities. The luxury watch sales platform just received 'unicorn status' with its August 2021 round of funding led by General Atlantic and the technology arm of the family office of LVMH founder, Bernard Arnault. Chrono24 is being used more and more to buy and sell investment watches - in the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis alone, requests for luxury watches by investment-motivated shoppers increased by 40%.

For watch lovers and investors, their own collections often become something of a personal investment portfolio with added value in their timepiece's liquidity. Some models have long been considered blue chips or even set records. "Luxury watches have several attractive features. In addition to the emotion associated with such a work of art, selected models also have a stable value or increase in value. With these models, however, the volatility inherent in the stock market is hardly present - they increase in value steadily, and under certain conditions some watches can even increase in value in a very short period of time, "describes Tim Stracke, Co-CEO of the global luxury watch marketplace Chrono24.

Virtual Watch Portfolio
Users can use the "Watch Collection" within the Chrono24 app for Android and iOS like a stock portfolio for watches and check the value development on a daily basis. 'Smart' algorithms determine the market value of each luxury watch in the Watch Collection on the basis of the current offers and, if required, the watch offers from the last twelve months. In this way, the total value and the development of individual watches in your watch portfolio can be read at any time.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Luxury Watches as an Investment Commodity? Chrono24 Tips Off Timepieces that Perform Better than Top Stocks DGAP-Media / 30.09.2021 / 10:52 Luxury Watches as an Investment Commodity?: Chrono24 Tips Off Timepieces that Perform Better than Top Stocks   Karlsruhe, Germany (September 30, 2021): Consumer inflation is higher than it has been in the past …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement