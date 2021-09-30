Karlsruhe, Germany (September 30, 2021): Consumer inflation is higher than it has been in the past decade. According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, alternative forms of investment continue to gain acceptance, and the world's leading online marketplace for luxury watches, Chrono24, contends that it is trading one of these commodities. The luxury watch sales platform just received 'unicorn status' with its August 2021 round of funding led by General Atlantic and the technology arm of the family office of LVMH founder, Bernard Arnault. Chrono24 is being used more and more to buy and sell investment watches - in the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis alone, requests for luxury watches by investment-motivated shoppers increased by 40%.

For watch lovers and investors, their own collections often become something of a personal investment portfolio with added value in their timepiece's liquidity. Some models have long been considered blue chips or even set records. "Luxury watches have several attractive features. In addition to the emotion associated with such a work of art, selected models also have a stable value or increase in value. With these models, however, the volatility inherent in the stock market is hardly present - they increase in value steadily, and under certain conditions some watches can even increase in value in a very short period of time, "describes Tim Stracke, Co-CEO of the global luxury watch marketplace Chrono24.

Virtual Watch Portfolio

Users can use the "Watch Collection" within the Chrono24 app for Android and iOS like a stock portfolio for watches and check the value development on a daily basis. 'Smart' algorithms determine the market value of each luxury watch in the Watch Collection on the basis of the current offers and, if required, the watch offers from the last twelve months. In this way, the total value and the development of individual watches in your watch portfolio can be read at any time.