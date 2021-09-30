DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Miscellaneous HMS Bergbau AG: Strong half-year result 2021 in challenging market environment 30.09.2021 / 11:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Bergbau AG: Strong half-year result 2021 in challenging market environment

- Total output 1HY 2021: +27.3% to EUR 164.9 million

- EBITDA 1HY 2021: EUR 944 thousand after EUR 552 thousand in 1HY 2020

- Equity ratio of 24.7 percent as at 30 June 2021

- 2021: HMS Bergbau AG again certified as CO 2 -friendly company

- Positive overall outlook

Berlin, 30 September 2021: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, today published its 2021 half-year report.

Amid a pandemic market environment characterised by internationally successful vaccination campaigns and strong global economic recovery effects, demand for raw materials has also developed positively. As a result, raw material prices have risen continuously in the first eight months of the current 2021 financial year, in some cases to new record highs.

In this challenging market environment, we as an international commodity trader were able to further expand our trading activities in the commodities coal, metal ores, lithium and beryllium, as well as in the cement and fertilizer sectors during the first half of 2021. At the same time, we strengthened the trading business operated by HMS Bergbau AG in Asia and Africa, where the Group once again generated more than 90 per cent of its volumes traded.

Overall, the Group's total output in the first six months of 2021 increased by a significant 27.3 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. In addition to the increase in sales from EUR 35.4 million to around EUR 164.9 million, which was driven by higher volumes and price increases, the earnings situation also improved. EBITDA in the first half of 2021 amounted to around EUR 944 thousand, compared to EUR 552 thousand in the first half of 2020. The equity ratio was a solid 24.7 per cent as at 30 June 2021.