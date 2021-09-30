checkAd

DGAP-News HMS Bergbau AG: Strong half-year result 2021 in challenging market environment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 11:02  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Miscellaneous
HMS Bergbau AG: Strong half-year result 2021 in challenging market environment

30.09.2021 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News from 30 September 2021

HMS Bergbau AG: Strong half-year result 2021 in challenging market environment

- Total output 1HY 2021: +27.3% to EUR 164.9 million

- EBITDA 1HY 2021: EUR 944 thousand after EUR 552 thousand in 1HY 2020

- Equity ratio of 24.7 percent as at 30 June 2021

- 2021: HMS Bergbau AG again certified as CO2-friendly company

- Positive overall outlook

Berlin, 30 September 2021: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, today published its 2021 half-year report.

Amid a pandemic market environment characterised by internationally successful vaccination campaigns and strong global economic recovery effects, demand for raw materials has also developed positively. As a result, raw material prices have risen continuously in the first eight months of the current 2021 financial year, in some cases to new record highs.

In this challenging market environment, we as an international commodity trader were able to further expand our trading activities in the commodities coal, metal ores, lithium and beryllium, as well as in the cement and fertilizer sectors during the first half of 2021. At the same time, we strengthened the trading business operated by HMS Bergbau AG in Asia and Africa, where the Group once again generated more than 90 per cent of its volumes traded.

Overall, the Group's total output in the first six months of 2021 increased by a significant 27.3 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. In addition to the increase in sales from EUR 35.4 million to around EUR 164.9 million, which was driven by higher volumes and price increases, the earnings situation also improved. EBITDA in the first half of 2021 amounted to around EUR 944 thousand, compared to EUR 552 thousand in the first half of 2020. The equity ratio was a solid 24.7 per cent as at 30 June 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
HMS Bergbau Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HMS Bergbau AG: Strong half-year result 2021 in challenging market environment DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Miscellaneous HMS Bergbau AG: Strong half-year result 2021 in challenging market environment 30.09.2021 / 11:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Starkes Halbjahresergebnis 2021 in herausforderndem Marktumfeld
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten