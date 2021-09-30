checkAd

Paysafe Streamlines Payments for Interactive Wagering With Fubo Gaming in US

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a partnership with Fubo Gaming, the Chicago-based subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO). Expected to launch in Q4 2021 subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals, Fubo Gaming’s mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, will plug into Paysafe for credit and debit card payments, the Skrill USA digital wallet, and paysafecard and Paysafecash eCash solutions.

Through Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway, Fubo Sportsbook users will be able to seamlessly fund a deposit via credit card, debit card or ACH bank transfer from a checking or savings account. Bettors will also be able to use Skrill USA to make rapid and secure deposits from their digital wallet account into their Fubo Sportsbook account. Those who prefer cash can choose to deposit using either paysafecard or Paysafecash, with both eCash solutions available at thousands of U.S. retailers.

In addition, Paysafe will facilitate payouts, with bettors able to choose between ACH withdrawals or Skrill USA’s digital wallet, which will allow winnings to be transferred in real-time to players’ bank accounts. Alternatively, they can use the Skrill Visa Prepaid Card to withdraw winnings as cash from an ATM.

Designed as a holistic, hyper-personalized betting experience reflecting what users are watching on fuboTV, Fubo Sportsbook intends to combine data from both the betting and streaming platforms. Leveraging fuboTV’s first-party user behavior data to understand consumers’ viewing preferences and recommend relevant bets, the company intends to turn passive viewers into active, engaged participants.

In addition to its licenses and market access agreements in Arizona via Ak-Chin Indian Community and Iowa via Casino Queen, Fubo Gaming has also obtained market access agreements in Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Zak Cutler, CEO of the North America iGaming division at Paysafe, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Fubo Gaming’s forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook. Our comprehensive range of payment solutions, with a strong emphasis on fast and frictionless deposits and payouts, will be key for Fubo Sportsbook’s interactive wagering model, and we look forward to providing strong support to the brand’s launch in Q4 and its future growth.”

