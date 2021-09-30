checkAd

Evli and Fellow Finance have signed the merger and demerger plans based on the combination agreement announced on 14 July 2021

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 12.00 PM (EEST)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Evli Bank Plc ("Evli") has today signed the demerger plan based on the combination agreement announced by Evli and Fellow Finance Plc ("Fellow Finance") on 14 July 2021. In addition, Evli and Fellow Finance have today signed the merger plan based on the combination agreement. In accordance with the combination agreement Evli will demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group and a company that will carry on Evli’s banking services and into which Fellow Finance will merge. An application will be made for the admission to trading of the shares of the parent company of the group continuing Evli's asset management business on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

The Extraordinary General Meetings of shareholders of the companies are intended to be convened to consider the resolutions required to carry out the arrangement by the end of 2021. The arrangement is intended to be carried out in full during the first half of 2022. Further information is available in the stock exchange release published by Evli and the company announcement published by Fellow Finance on 14 July 2021.

EVLI BANK PLC

Further information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com

Evli and Fellow Finance in brief

Evli is a bank specialised in investments that helps institutions, companies and individuals grow their wealth responsibly. The range of products and services includes investment funds, wealth management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and management services, as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is ranked as the best and most used institutional asset manager in Finland.*

Evli has EUR 16.1 billion of client assets under management (net 6/2021). Evli Group has equity of EUR 115.1 million and a BIS solvency ratio of 15.9% (June 30, 2021). The company employs around 280 people. Evli Bank Plc's B share is listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki. www.evli.com

* Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

