Evli and Fellow Finance have signed the merger and demerger plans based on the combination agreement announced on 14 July 2021

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 12.00 PM (EEST)

Evli Bank Plc ("Evli") has today signed the demerger plan based on the combination agreement announced by Evli and Fellow Finance Plc ("Fellow Finance") on 14 July 2021. In addition, Evli and Fellow Finance have today signed the merger plan based on the combination agreement. In accordance with the combination agreement Evli will demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group and a company that will carry on Evli’s banking services and into which Fellow Finance will merge. An application will be made for the admission to trading of the shares of the parent company of the group continuing Evli's asset management business on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.