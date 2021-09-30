

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.09.2021 / 11:05

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: In Sook Last name(s): Yoo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Head of Global Business Development / Representative Director va-Q-tec Korea & Japan

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 29.60 EUR 7992.00 EUR 29.40 EUR 5880.00 EUR 29.45 EUR 26210.50 EUR 29.35 EUR 48134.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 29.4055 EUR 88216.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

