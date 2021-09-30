Stadium capacity utilization with up to approx. 67,000 spectators will be possible again from October 1st, 2021

30.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Borussia Dortmund welcomes this important step towards a return to normalcy and will now gradually adjust the ticketing processes and organizational procedures accordingly.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a new legal basis for the stadium utilization with full seating and half standing capacity was published and disclosed today. In the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance of North Rhine-Westphalia, which will apply from October 1, 2021 onwards, the federal state government has now stipulated that the previous upper limit of capacity (previously 25,000 spectators) will fall from the coming weekend for large open-air events; the general hygiene and infection protection rules (including "3G" conditions, mask requirement, etc.) continue to apply. On the basis of the new regulations, Borussia Dortmund will henceforth have an new stadium upper capacity limit of approx. 67,000 spectators.

