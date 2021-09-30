JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) – New York’s Hometown Airline – today announced it has expanded its presence in the transatlantic market with new, nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW). The first customer-carrying JetBlue flight from the U.S. touched down at Gatwick just before 8 o’clock this morning, local time. The flights – which operate four times weekly in October, then daily onward from November – arrive well timed for the long-awaited easing of U.S. entry requirements for travelers from the U.K. and other European destinations.

JetBlue Enhances its Transatlantic Flying with Attractive Fares and Award-Winning Service at London Gatwick Airport Just as U.S. Prepares to Open to U.K. Travelers (Photo: Business Wire)

“With a 500% increase in JetBlue’s U.K. bookings following news of easing U.S. entry requirements for international travelers, it’s clear there is significant pent up demand for travel between our two countries and that our Gatwick launch is well timed to meet the growing number of customers returning to the skies,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “JetBlue’s new service at Gatwick – complemented by our recently launched flights at Heathrow – introduces an all-new choice for London travelers who won’t have to choose between an attractive fare and great service as they reunite with family, friends and colleagues on either side of the Atlantic.”

JetBlue’s arrival at Gatwick brings the U.S. airline’s award-winning service and attractive fares to a second London-area airport. In August, the carrier touched down at Heathrow, marking the start of JetBlue’s first-ever transatlantic service. With JetBlue service established at Heathrow, flights at Gatwick now bring the airline’s London service in line with JetBlue’s successful multi-airport approach in New York, Los Angeles, South Florida, and other regions, where the airline can conveniently serve a wider range of travelers across large metropolitan areas.​ Additionally, JetBlue is the only carrier flying nonstop between the U.S. and Gatwick, where it will bring exceptional experience and affordable fares that will redefine transatlantic travel.​