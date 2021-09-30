Terranet to present at Redeye Autotech Seminar on the 6th of October

checkAd

On the 6th of October Terranet is invited to participate at the Redeye autotech event together with prominent leaders in the Swedish autonomous and electric vehicle space. In this event you can learn more about why we are so confident that autonomous vehicles will redefine what safety means for all vehicles and what innovation is available to do so.

Our CEO Pär-Olof Johannesson will share more about the opportunity Terranet presents, a chance for the automotive industry to claim safety in our cities.

Please book your seat here. https://www.redeye.se/events/815788/autotech-seminar-2021

More about the event:

The automotive industry is undergoing a major digital transformation and the electronics segment is expected to have the fastest growth in the future.

Self-driving cars have attracted a lot of attention during the year, but there is also very exciting development in connected cars, ride-sharing, passengers’ digital experience, driver assistance, electrification, driver monitoring and safety, just to name a few areas.

Due to the rapidly increasing technology content in cars, Redeye has invited a number of companies that are exposed to the industry in various ways. They will briefly present their respective businesses and technologies.

For more information please contact:

Marketing Contact
Michaela Berglund – VP Marketing
michaela.berglund@terranet.se
+46 723 388 288

Media Contact
Sam Aurilia
FischTank PR
terranet@fischtankpr.com

Appointed Certified Adviser to Terranet AB is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se


 

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops sensor applications for road safety. It markets and delivers a software kit with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Discover more about Terranet: www.terranet.se/en/.

You can now subscribe to Terranet’s newsletter, sign up at: www.terranet.se/en/ir-2/


 





