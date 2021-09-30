Metrospaces Appoints Alejandro Laplana to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has appointed Alejandro Laplana, founder and CEO of Shokworks, to its Board of Directors. Laplana also serves as Chief …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks , has appointed Alejandro Laplana, founder and CEO of Shokworks, to its Board of Directors. Laplana also serves as Chief Technology Officer for Metrospaces.

Foto: Accesswire

Laplana's technology company Shokworks has developed more than 150 digital platforms for some of the world's leading brands, sports teams and broadcasters. Laplana, 32, has directly generated more than $150 million co-investing with clients to develop projects with brands such as Immersity, Cryptobucks, Rivals, Kinesis Money and more. Previously, he was managing principal of Nesting Partners LLC, a patent-focused venture capital firm. In 2016, he advised his native Venezuela on intellectual property strategy.

"I am deeply honored by this appointment. There is much work ahead, but we feel up to the challenge," Laplana said. "Bringing efficiency gains to the real estate market, and democratizing access to real estate investments is a mission we wholeheartedly believe in."

Metrospaces regularly evaluates its Board of Directors' composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive growth for all Metrospaces shareholders.

"We've found our partnership with Shokworks to be extremely successful and have been wowed by Alejandro's expertise and leadership as CTO of our company," Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito said. "It was a natural fit for him to join our Board of Directors."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

