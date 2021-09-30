Novozymes Faces Slower Growth, Higher Risk, BofA Says, Reiterating Underperform
(PLX AI) – Novozymes faces slower growth and higher execution risk than peers, analysts at Bank of America said, keeping an underperform rating on the stock.Price target DKK 380 implies 15% downsideNovozymes aims to accelerate growth with a sharper …
(PLX AI) – Novozymes faces slower growth and higher execution risk than peers, analysts at Bank of America said, keeping an underperform rating on the stock.Price target DKK 380 implies 15% downsideNovozymes aims to accelerate growth with a sharper …
- (PLX AI) – Novozymes faces slower growth and higher execution risk than peers, analysts at Bank of America said, keeping an underperform rating on the stock.
- Price target DKK 380 implies 15% downside
- Novozymes aims to accelerate growth with a sharper commercial approach, more focussed R&D, and possibly more M&A
- But the company didn't give evidence that it can translate numerous possibilities into concrete and commercially successful products, BofA said
- With higher capital expenditures and lower margins, Novozymes faces having less cash for share buybacks: BofA
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare