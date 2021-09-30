Novozymes Faces Slower Growth, Higher Risk, BofA Says, Reiterating Underperform Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 11:24 | | 45 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 11:24 | (PLX AI) – Novozymes faces slower growth and higher execution risk than peers, analysts at Bank of America said, keeping an underperform rating on the stock.Price target DKK 380 implies 15% downsideNovozymes aims to accelerate growth with a sharper … (PLX AI) – Novozymes faces slower growth and higher execution risk than peers, analysts at Bank of America said, keeping an underperform rating on the stock.Price target DKK 380 implies 15% downsideNovozymes aims to accelerate growth with a sharper … (PLX AI) – Novozymes faces slower growth and higher execution risk than peers, analysts at Bank of America said, keeping an underperform rating on the stock.

Price target DKK 380 implies 15% downside

Novozymes aims to accelerate growth with a sharper commercial approach, more focussed R&D, and possibly more M&A

But the company didn't give evidence that it can translate numerous possibilities into concrete and commercially successful products, BofA said

With higher capital expenditures and lower margins, Novozymes faces having less cash for share buybacks: BofA



