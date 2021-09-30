checkAd

Original-Research Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft A...

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
30.09.2021, 11:31  |  61   |   |   

^

Original-Research: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG

Unternehmen: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG ISIN: DE0008041005

Anlass der Studie: Update
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 30.09.2021
Kursziel: EUR2,50
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG (ISIN: DE0008041005). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 2.50 price target.

Abstract:
Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft (DEWB) has published its H1 2021 report and an update on its portfolio holdings. The financial results came in roughly as expected. Following the completion of the disposal of its non-core holding MueTec to the Chinese group TZTEK in May 2021, DEWB achieved a contribution to H1/21 earnings from the sale of investments of EUR9.4m (FBe: EUR9.4m). EBIT amounted to EUR8.5m (FBe: EUR8.6m; H1/20: EUR-0.7m). Management reiterated its FY/21 guidance of achieving a net profit exceeding EUR7m (FBe: EUR7.4m) and confirmed its intention to complete an additional acquisition in FY/21. The portfolio holdings developed as expected during the reporting period. DEWB's anchor shareholding, Lloyd Funds AG (LFAG), continued its sound operating performance in H1/21, and management confirmed the outstanding growth outlook through 2024. DEWB also invested an undisclosed amount in LFAG's WealthTech LAIC, which successfully raised EUR5m via a blockchain-based token offering to finance further growth. DEWB's factoring specialist Aifinyo, which suffered a negative impact from the Corona pandemic during FY/20, saw a healthy business rebound in H1/21. DEWB's Fintech portfolio is in our view highly promising, including its latest investments in the commission-free neobroker Nextmarkets, the marketplace for alternative investments Stableton, and the wealth management robo advisor LAIC. We continue to believe the company is significantly undervalued at current levels. We reiterate our Buy recommendation and our EUR2.50 price target.


Rating: Buy
Analyst:
Seite 1 von 2
Deutsche Effecten & Wechsel-Beteiligungs-Gesellschaft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DEWB-Fakten und Vermutungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft A... ^ Original-Research: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Oktober dürfte schwach beginnen
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow sackt ab - Zankapfel Schuldenobergrenze
ANALYSE/Warburg: Ausblicke von sechs Unternehmen stehen in Frage
Aktien New York: Dow vor wichtiger Haushalts-Entscheidung klar im Minus
Aktien Frankfurt: Inflationsdaten treiben Anleger in die Defensive
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Schwacher Start in den Oktober
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax wegen Inflationssorgen mit Quartalsverlust
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Sartorius fallen deutlich zurück nach Abstufung
Ölpreise legen zu
Aktien Asien/Pazifik: Deutliche Verluste - Chinesische Börsen ohne Handel
Titel
WAHL/Linke sicher im Bundestag: Drei Direktmandate
Neuer russischer Gas-Deal mit Ungarn - Unmut in der Ukraine
Kreml: Gazprom bereit für Erhöhung von Gaslieferungen nach Europa
Kraftstoffmangel: London lässt Armee in Bereitschaft versetzen
Aktien New York Ausblick: Rückschlag bei Tech-Werten - Ölpreise im Fokus
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anlegerflucht wegen steigender US-Zinsen
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax schwer belastet von Zinssorgen
Aktien Frankfurt: Konjunktur- und Zinssorgen nehmen wieder zu
Aktien Frankfurt: Kunjunktursorgen und schwache Techwerte belasten
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Drohender US-Zahlungsausfall belastet
Titel
EU-Mittelmeeranrainer treffen sich zum Gipfel in Athen
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Valneva mit Kurseinbruch - Großbritannien storniert Vertrag
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lufthansa-Anleger machen nach gutem Lauf zum Ende hin Kasse
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Schwacher Wochenstart im erweiterten Dax
Bitcoin fällt gibt deutlich nach und fällt unter 45 000 US-Dollar
Aktien New York: Mehrere Belastungsfaktoren sorgen für tiefroten Wochenstart
Bütikofer: Russisches 'Triumphgeschrei' zu Nord Stream 2 verfrüht (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax fällt auf Dreiwochentief
WAHL/Linke sicher im Bundestag: Drei Direktmandate
Neuer russischer Gas-Deal mit Ungarn - Unmut in der Ukraine
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
DGAP-News: PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 MIO. AN UND ...(5) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21DEWB: Lohnende Engagements
4investors | Kommentare
27.09.21DEWB: Hohe Wertzuwächse
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
23.09.21DEWB: MueTec-Verkauf bringt Ergebnissprung
4investors | Kommentare
23.09.21DGAP-News: DEWB erzielt Halbjahresergebnis von 8,2 Mio. EUR
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten