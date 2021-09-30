Tryg A/S publishes Q1-Q3 results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 12 October 2021

Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session.

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q1-Q3 results for 2021 on 12 October 2021 at around 7:30 CET.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 12 October 2021 Time 10:00 CET



Dial-in numbers +45 (DK) 78 15 01 08



+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9032



+1 (US) 646 722 4957

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q1-Q3 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

Additional information

For further information visit tryg.com or contact Investor Relations;

Investor Relations Officer Gianandrea Roberti:

Phone + 45 20 18 82 67 and e-mail gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager Peter Brondt:

Phone + 45 22 75 89 04 and e-mail peter.brondt@tryg.dk

Attachment