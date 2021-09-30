checkAd

David Tennant to play Alexander Litvinenko in NENT Group and ITV original drama

- Four-part series stars David Tennant (`Doctor Who'; `Broadchurch') and is scripted by George Kay (`Lupin'; `Criminal')           

- Litvinenko' to have Nordic, Baltic, Polish and Dutch premiere exclusively on NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service

- NENT Group to premiere at least 50 Viaplay Originals in 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and ITV have commissioned the four-part drama `Litvinenko', starring David Tennant (`Doctor Who'; `Broadchurch') as Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer whose death in London from polonium poisoning triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police. Written by acclaimed screenwriter George Kay (`Lupin'; `Criminal'), `Litvinenko' is the story of the determined Scotland Yard officers who worked for 10 years to prove who was responsible. In the Nordic region, Baltic region, Poland and the Netherlands, the series will premiere exclusively on NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service.

The drama will relate how two police officers were called to University College Hospital in London in November 2006 to interview a patient in declining health. The patient was Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian dissident who claimed to have been poisoned on the direct orders of Vladimir Putin. From his hospital bed, Alexander provided meticulous details about the events leading up to his illness, which would ultimately help detectives track down two Russians who had poisoned Litvinenko with Polonium-210, a highly toxic radioactive substance.

The drama also focuses upon the story of Marina (played by Margarita Levieva: `The Deuce'; `The Blacklist'), Alexander's fearless, dignified widow who fought tirelessly to persuade the British government to name her husband's killers publicly and acknowledge the role of the Russian state in his murder.

`Litvinenko' is produced with the support of many of the key individuals involved in the investigation and subsequent public enquiry, including former Scotland Yard officers Clive Timmons and Brent Hyatt, along with Ben Emmerson QC and Alexander Litvinenko's family. Mark Bonnar (`Catastrophe'; `Quiz') will play Clive Timmons, whilst Neil Maskell (`Small Axe'; `Utopia') is playing Brent Hyatt.

