Dividend Declaration Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.09.2021, 11:50 | | 26 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 11:50 | For Immediate Release: 30 September 2021 WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2021. Announcement Date: 30-Sep-21

Ex-Date: 07-Oct-21

Record Date: 08-Oct-21

Payment Date: 22-Oct-21 Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1783 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1365 Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628 Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933







