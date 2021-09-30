Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 21, 2021

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Pacific Premier will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the Webcasts page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website, and an archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the call has ended.