Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Partners with Sunnova Energy for Solar Leasing and Financing Services for USA Solar Networks Subsidiary

Tier-1 Strategic Partnership Expected to Further Spur Growth of USA Solar Networks SubsidiaryEL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing …

Sunnova, founded in 2012, is one of the nation's leading residential solar lenders - offering lending, leasing, and PPA options to homeowners in 32 states throughout the country, including Puerto Rico, with rates as low as 0.99%. The company, valued over $3.8 billion dollars, has assisted over 160,000 homeowners experience the benefits of solar.

Under the partnership agreement, USA Solar Networks will add Sunnova's expansive array of financing programs to its National Dealer and Contractor Network, giving dealers the opportunity to offer lending, leasing and PPA options to their customers. Through the partnership, USA Solar Networks has now expanded to over 40 states nationwide, and services over 100 solar sales organizations across the country. The Company believes this could significantly improve sales capabilities, which could generate thousands of projects on an annual basis, driving millions of dollars in incremental revenue.

"By combining Sunnova's innovative financing options with our strong ‘service first' culture, we are quickly becoming the premier solar provider in many areas of the country," said Pablo Diaz, CEO of USA Solar Networks. "Leasing capabilities have been a missing piece of our sales program - we are truly privileged to offer this in conjunction with a tier-1 provider like Sunnova, greatly expanding our revenue potential and growing our potential client base by an estimated 30% or more. I look forward to working closely with the Sunnova team to further their goal of bringing the benefits of solar to every homeowner in the country.

About Sunnova Energy International Inc.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit www.sunnova.com .

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

