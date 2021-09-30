checkAd

Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Hits Two Nickel Zones in Hole LAP21-04; 15.0 Metres Grading 1.21% Nickel and 5.0 Metres Grading 1.84% Nickel

DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Drilling Result
Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Hits Two Nickel Zones in Hole LAP21-04; 15.0 Metres Grading 1.21% Nickel and 5.0 Metres Grading 1.84% Nickel

30.09.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gungnir Hits Two Nickel Zones in Hole LAP21-04; 15.0 Metres Grading 1.21% Nickel and 5.0 Metres Grading 1.84% Nickel

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report more nickel results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are assays for holes LAP21-01, -03 and -04, highlighted by hole LAP21-04.

Drill Hole LAP21-04 Highlights:

- Upper zone grading 1.84% Nickel over 5.0 metres including 6.06% Nickel over 0.3 metres and 4.08% Nickel over 0.55 metres

- Lower zone grading 1.21% Nickel over 15.0 metres

- Nickel zones contained within a broader 36.0 metre interval grading 0.93% Nickel from 49.0 to 85.0 metres down-hole

- Top of the nickel intercept just 40 metres below surface

Results Table:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % PGEs (g/t)
LAP21-04 49.00 85.00 36.00 0.93 0.22 0.02 0.280
upper zone 49.00 54.00 5.00 1.84 0.52 0.03 0.233
  49.00 50.95 1.95 2.61 0.56 0.04 0.127
  50.40 50.95 0.55 4.08 0.05 0.06 0.110
  52.35 52.65 0.30 6.06 0.09 0.11 0.190
lower zone 70.00 85.00 15.00 1.21 0.19 0.03 0.297
LAP21-03 36.40 37.60 1.20 1.49 0.29 0.04 0.177
LAP21-01 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.06 0.25 0.02 0.080
  57.00 75.00 18.00 0.49 0.09 0.01 0.082
  72.05 72.30 0.25 2.80 0.21 0.06 0.230
  74.35 74.60 0.25 1.42 0.18 0.02 0.110
PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au)
Length = core length in metres
 

Nickel mineralization in hole LAP21-04 comprises two nickel zones hosted at the lower and upper contacts of the host peridotite intrusion. The lower zone is confined within the intrusion whereas the upper zone extends in overlying sedimentary gneisses. Nickel mineralization consists of blebby and disseminated sulphides with local semi-massive and massive sulphide sections. The top of the upper nickel zone is located 40 metres below surface. Assays from variably mineralized peridotite between the two zones range from 0.06 to 2.00% Ni (average ~ 0.4% Ni).

