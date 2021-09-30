DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Drilling Result Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Hits Two Nickel Zones in Hole LAP21-04; 15.0 Metres Grading 1.21% Nickel and 5.0 Metres Grading 1.84% Nickel 30.09.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report more nickel results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are assays for holes LAP21-01, -03 and -04, highlighted by hole LAP21-04.

Drill Hole LAP21-04 Highlights:

- Upper zone grading 1.84% Nickel over 5.0 metres including 6.06% Nickel over 0.3 metres and 4.08% Nickel over 0.55 metres

- Lower zone grading 1.21% Nickel over 15.0 metres

- Nickel zones contained within a broader 36.0 metre interval grading 0.93% Nickel from 49.0 to 85.0 metres down-hole

- Top of the nickel intercept just 40 metres below surface

Results Table:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % PGEs (g/t) LAP21-04 49.00 85.00 36.00 0.93 0.22 0.02 0.280 upper zone 49.00 54.00 5.00 1.84 0.52 0.03 0.233 49.00 50.95 1.95 2.61 0.56 0.04 0.127 50.40 50.95 0.55 4.08 0.05 0.06 0.110 52.35 52.65 0.30 6.06 0.09 0.11 0.190 lower zone 70.00 85.00 15.00 1.21 0.19 0.03 0.297 LAP21-03 36.40 37.60 1.20 1.49 0.29 0.04 0.177 LAP21-01 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.06 0.25 0.02 0.080 57.00 75.00 18.00 0.49 0.09 0.01 0.082 72.05 72.30 0.25 2.80 0.21 0.06 0.230 74.35 74.60 0.25 1.42 0.18 0.02 0.110 PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au) Length = core length in metres

Nickel mineralization in hole LAP21-04 comprises two nickel zones hosted at the lower and upper contacts of the host peridotite intrusion. The lower zone is confined within the intrusion whereas the upper zone extends in overlying sedimentary gneisses. Nickel mineralization consists of blebby and disseminated sulphides with local semi-massive and massive sulphide sections. The top of the upper nickel zone is located 40 metres below surface. Assays from variably mineralized peridotite between the two zones range from 0.06 to 2.00% Ni (average ~ 0.4% Ni).