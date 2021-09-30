DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast EnviTec Biogas continues to grow in H1 2021 and invests in build-up of own biofuel production 30.09.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EnviTec Biogas continues to grow in H1 2021 and invests in build-up of own biofuel production

Total output including plants under construction up 8.4% to EUR 116.6 million; revenues up 20.9% to EUR 108.3 million.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 7.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 9.2 million) and earnings per share of EUR 0.49 (H1 2020: EUR 0.55)

Order backlog in Plant Construction segment reaches ten-year high of EUR 152.5 million as at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: EUR 142.1 million)

Group confirms 2021 forecast of slightly higher total output (or revenues) and EBT of EUR 17-19 million

Lohne, 30 September 2021 - In the first half of 2021, EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) recorded a very good business performance that was generally in line with the company's plans altogether. Particularly noteworthy is the very pleasing performance of the plant construction business, sustainably manifesting the trend reversal achieved in this segment in recent business periods. At EUR 152.5 million, the order backlog in the Plant Construction segment reached at ten-year high as at the end of June 2021.

Own Plant Operation, which is EnviTec's most important segment, generated noticeably higher revenues in the first six months of 2021, primarily due to a strong increase in electricity trading prices in the Energy divison. Segment revenues rose 18.7% to EUR 62.9 million, while total output increased by 13.9% to EUR 63.7 million. Revenues in the Service segment were up by 7.7% to EUR 19.8 million. Total output declined by 2.6% to EUR 20.6 million due to a lower inventory build-up. Sales revenues in the Plant Construction segment rose by 40.6% to EUR 25.6 million in the first half of 2021 as several successful projects were finally invoiced. Total output, which also includes plants under construction via changes in inventories, climbed 5.8% to EUR 32.3 million. The above-described segment performance led to a 20.9% increase in EnviTec Biogas' consolidated revenues to EUR 108.3 million. Total output rose by 8.4% to EUR 116.6 million.