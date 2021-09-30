checkAd

DGAP-News EnviTec Biogas continues to grow in H1 2021 and invests in build-up of own biofuel production

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 12:00  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast
EnviTec Biogas continues to grow in H1 2021 and invests in build-up of own biofuel production

30.09.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

EnviTec Biogas continues to grow in H1 2021 and invests in build-up of own biofuel production

  • Total output including plants under construction up 8.4% to EUR 116.6 million; revenues up 20.9% to EUR 108.3 million.
  • Earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 7.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 9.2 million) and earnings per share of EUR 0.49 (H1 2020: EUR 0.55)
  • Order backlog in Plant Construction segment reaches ten-year high of EUR 152.5 million as at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: EUR 142.1 million)
  • Group confirms 2021 forecast of slightly higher total output (or revenues) and EBT of EUR 17-19 million

Lohne, 30 September 2021 - In the first half of 2021, EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) recorded a very good business performance that was generally in line with the company's plans altogether. Particularly noteworthy is the very pleasing performance of the plant construction business, sustainably manifesting the trend reversal achieved in this segment in recent business periods. At EUR 152.5 million, the order backlog in the Plant Construction segment reached at ten-year high as at the end of June 2021.

Own Plant Operation, which is EnviTec's most important segment, generated noticeably higher revenues in the first six months of 2021, primarily due to a strong increase in electricity trading prices in the Energy divison. Segment revenues rose 18.7% to EUR 62.9 million, while total output increased by 13.9% to EUR 63.7 million. Revenues in the Service segment were up by 7.7% to EUR 19.8 million. Total output declined by 2.6% to EUR 20.6 million due to a lower inventory build-up. Sales revenues in the Plant Construction segment rose by 40.6% to EUR 25.6 million in the first half of 2021 as several successful projects were finally invoiced. Total output, which also includes plants under construction via changes in inventories, climbed 5.8% to EUR 32.3 million. The above-described segment performance led to a 20.9% increase in EnviTec Biogas' consolidated revenues to EUR 108.3 million. Total output rose by 8.4% to EUR 116.6 million.

Seite 1 von 4
EnviTec Biogas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EnviTec Biogas continues to grow in H1 2021 and invests in build-up of own biofuel production DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast EnviTec Biogas continues to grow in H1 2021 and invests in build-up of own biofuel production 30.09.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21EnviTec Biogas bestätigt Prognose - Investitionen in Biokraftstoff-Geschäft
4investors | Kommentare
30.09.21DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 weiter und investiert in den Aufbau einer eigenen Biokraftstoffproduktion
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Ökoaktien: Schöne grüne Welt(1) 
Smart Investor | Kommentare