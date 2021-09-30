checkAd

Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its third quarter 2021 financial results and letter to shareholders on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ321.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 365 million Monthly Active Users and 165 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 178 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including 2.9 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

