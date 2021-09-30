checkAd

Safe-T Group Announces Forty-for-One (40 1) Reverse Split of its Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange-Listed Ordinary Shares

The Reverse Split to Result in a in a One-to-One Ratio Between the Company’s NASDAQ-Listed ADSs and Ordinary Shares Without Affecting the Number of ADSs Outstanding

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that following the approval of its shareholders on September 19, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a 40-for-1 reverse split of the Company’s Tel Aviv-listed ordinary shares. The reverse split will be effective on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of market open on October 15, 2021. The first trading date for the newly consolidated ordinary shares on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange will be October 17, 2021.

The reverse split will result in each outstanding forty pre-split ordinary shares automatically combining into one new ordinary share, no par value, without any action on the part of the shareholders. The total number of outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced on the effective date at a ratio of forty-for-one1. The Company’s authorized number of ordinary shares will also be proportionately decreased from 3,000,000,000 to 75,000,000 ordinary shares, no par value, each as a result of the reverse split. No fractional ordinary shares will be issued as a result of the reverse split as any fractional ordinary shares resulting from the reverse split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share on a per shareholder basis.

Concurrently with the reverse split, the Company will effect a corresponding change in the ratio of ordinary shares underlying each of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), such that its ratio of NASDAQ-traded ADSs to ordinary shares will change from one (1) ADS representing forty (40) ordinary shares to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing one (1) ordinary share, no par value and no adjustment will be made to the outstanding number of the ADSs of the Company.

Safe-T’s ADSs will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SFET” with the same CUSIP Number 78643B401.

All options and warrants of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the reverse split, will be appropriately adjusted by dividing the number of ordinary shares into which the options and warrants are exercisable by 40 and multiplying the exercise price thereof by 40, as a result of the reverse split.

